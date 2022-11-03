Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New $46.12 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,121,000. PPL accounts for approximately 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of PPL at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 152,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 143,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

