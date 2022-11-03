Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 48,642 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

