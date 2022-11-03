Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 117,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $30,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

