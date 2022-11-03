Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 198,553 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 198,553 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 745,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

