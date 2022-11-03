Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 3.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Southern worth $94,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 149,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Southern by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 110,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,174. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

