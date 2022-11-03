ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,224.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $4,224.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00313480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004958 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002982 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.