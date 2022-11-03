Reef Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Reef has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $107.51 million and approximately $44.57 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,437,493,644 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

