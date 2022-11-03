Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 755,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,050. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 62.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 524,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 201,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 98.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

