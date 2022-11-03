Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RM. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,547. The company has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,193.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regional Management by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

