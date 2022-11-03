RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $184.00. The company traded as high as $175.21 and last traded at $175.17, with a volume of 56183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.23.
RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.
Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe
In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RenaissanceRe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.36.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
