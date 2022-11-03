Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS.
Rent-A-Center Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ RCII opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
