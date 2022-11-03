Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.85 EPS.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ RCII opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.