Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.35 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Request has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $109.35 million and $10.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,203.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007967 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11044748 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $2,774,503.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

