Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $5.35 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 255,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

