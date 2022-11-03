Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $5.35 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
