Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (ACAD, ALL, AMOV, APO, ATCO, ATUS, AVDX, BEN, BIP, BKNG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 3rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.45 to $15.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $189.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $545.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $660.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $226.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$30.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to C$33.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $267.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $140.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $85.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $240.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

