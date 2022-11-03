Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (ACAD, ALL, AMOV, APO, ATCO, ATUS, AVDX, BEN, BIP, BKNG)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 3rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.45 to $15.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $189.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $545.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $660.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $226.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$30.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to C$33.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $267.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $140.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $85.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $240.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $126.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

