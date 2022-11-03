Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.17. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2,942 shares traded.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Resverlogix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.