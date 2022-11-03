Reviewing Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.67% 17.25% 1.30% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $24.42 million 2.38 $7.44 million $3.61 7.34 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.73 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Bancorp 34

(Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; lines of credit; United States Department of Agriculture loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. The company operates through its network of four full-service branches in Alamogordo and Las Cruces, southern New Mexico; and Scottsdale and Peoria, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.