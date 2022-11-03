Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.81. The company had a trading volume of 87,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

