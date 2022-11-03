Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,632 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 194,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

