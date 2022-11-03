Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 247,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

