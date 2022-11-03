Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 2,045,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,993,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,803 shares of company stock worth $17,940,206. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.