Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

