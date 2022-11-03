Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 142,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

