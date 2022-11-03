Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $30.28 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,101. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

