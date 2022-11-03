Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,120.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

