Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 275,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,854.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 2,807,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,890,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.