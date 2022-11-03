Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($69.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($71.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.52) to GBX 5,450 ($63.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($61.88).

LON RIO traded up GBX 68 ($0.79) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,678.50 ($54.09). 979,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,556. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 501.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,812.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,080.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($50.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($73.34).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

