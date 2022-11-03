Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.17 million and $86,735.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,238.94 or 1.00000940 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

