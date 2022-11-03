Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 64.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 64.53.

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.07. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

