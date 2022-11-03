RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.77

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.77 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 23.90 ($0.28). RM shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 156,314 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87. The firm has a market cap of £22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

