Robert W. Baird Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $34.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

