Robert W. Baird Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

