Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

HOOD opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

