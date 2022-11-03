Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 29,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,131,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner acquired 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner acquired 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.