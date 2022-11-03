Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 467,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,408.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

