Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $172.36 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $172.36 million and approximately $9,311.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,617.07 or 0.07957309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,661.97037469 USD and is up 11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,065.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

