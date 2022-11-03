Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $235.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

