Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.12.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

