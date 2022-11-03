Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 7.9 %

ROK opened at $235.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

