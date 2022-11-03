Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Shares of ROKU traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 918,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,651. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Roku by 91.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Roku by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 26.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

