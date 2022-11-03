Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 210657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 16.3 %

About Roku

The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

