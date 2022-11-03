Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

