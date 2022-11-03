Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 121,294 Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Expensify accounts for about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Expensify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 495,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expensify Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 4,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.84.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Expensify Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

