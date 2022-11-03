Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 410,645 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $306,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,841 shares of company stock worth $3,082,990 in the last ninety days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.