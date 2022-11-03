Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 3,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,762. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

