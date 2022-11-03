Round Dollar Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.28 or 0.00065897 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $69,757.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.44 or 0.31093043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012144 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

