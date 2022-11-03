Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $116.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.20. 17,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

