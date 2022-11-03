Royal Bank of Canada Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $26.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

