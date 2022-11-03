Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

