Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

BLCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

