Royal Bank of Canada Raises Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €8.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €7.70 ($7.70) to €8.00 ($8.00) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVDCF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.49.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $9.20 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

